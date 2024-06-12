Critical Infrastructure Security, Governance, Risk and Compliance, Threat Intelligence

Cyberattacks against Switzerland mount as Ukraine summit nears

Switzerland has been noted by its President Viola Amherd to be subjected to increasingly prevalent cyberattacks ahead of the Ukraine peace summit to be held at the City of Lucerne this weekend, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Efforts to disrupt the event, where the U.S. and several other nations across the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia will tackle ending the Russia-Ukraine war, were also cited by Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

Such statements come after local organizations across Switzerland were urged by the country's National Cyber Security Centre to strengthen their cybersecurity defenses prior to the summit, which will also involve the establishment of an emergency center for cyber threats and the deployment of military personnel for surveillance.

"Large-scale events and international conferences are often used as an opportunity to stage a cyberattack. While the motivation and aims of the perpetrators of cyberattacks may differ, the basic protection measures required remain the same," said the NCSC.

