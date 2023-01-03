Disrupting threat actors' revenue streams is needed to combat cyberattacks, according to SiliconAngle. The immediate emergence of fraud in profitable industries should prompt protections for in-app advertising and other digital monetization streams, said Human Security Vice President of Sales and Media Security Rick Holtman. Human Security's sensor network has been touted by Holtman to provide observability on 20 trillion transactions a week. "We, very quickly, in under 10 milliseconds, let them know is if this a bot or a human being paramount to saving them money and not wasting ad dollars," Holtman noted. Bot protection has also helped determine malicious data, said Holtman. "We can actually take a look at the device, the IP, and some of these signals [that] when you put them all together, they give us a true picture. Is this a human being or an automated bot swarm trying to permeate a business?" he added.