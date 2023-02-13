Maine government officials have dismissed being compromised by the GhostSec hacking group after the operation allegedly exfiltrated 40 GB of data from the state government's websites, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Information that GhostSec claimed to steal was only publicly available data from the state's Department of Environmental Protection website, said Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services Director of Communications Sharon Huntley. "MaineIT confirmed that there was no breach to a State of Maine system, and no confidential data was leaked. In coordination with MaineITs technology partners in Maine and out of an abundance of caution, the folder was temporarily disabled while the DEP confirmed that all contents within the folder were designated for public use. That folder has now been restored," Huntley added. GhostSec's claims come after the SiegSec hacking group admitted hacking the Arkansas government following the reversal of the Roe v. Wade ruling but the incident only involved the download of publicly available information.