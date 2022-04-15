Novel ZingoStealer infostealing malware detailed

The Haskers Gang has added the new ZingoStealer information stealer malware
to its arsenal last month, ZDNet reports.
Nearly 4,000 members of the Haskers Gang's Telegram group could access ZingoStealer for free to facilitate the exfiltration of browser data, account credentials, and Discord tokens, according to a Cisco Talos report.
Credentials from cryptocurrency wallet extensions from BitApp, Binance, Coinbase, and Brave could also be compromised by ZingoStealer, which could also be used along with RedLine Stealer and other malware strains. Attackers could also leverage ZingoStealer
for cryptocurrency miner distribution.
Moreover, the Haskers Gang is also seeking to offer a subscription version of the malware, which also features the ExoCrypt crypter.
"While the malware is new, Cisco Talos has observed that it is undergoing consistent development and improvement and that the volume of new samples being observed in the wild continues to increase as more threat actors attempt to leverage it for nefarious purposes," said researchers.