Russian cybercrime group TrickBot has been operating with a highly structured system resulting in millions of dollars worth of profits every year, reports CyberScoop. Leaks exposing TrickBot revealed not only Russia's involvement with its members but also the location where the operation is based, members' designation within the organization and commercial world, and reasons for membership in the operation, according to a Cyjax report. Full names, addresses, and other personal data of alleged Trickbot members have been exposed through PDF files by @trickleaks, with the leaks being "over four times the size of the Conti leaks which was seen by some researchers as one of the most useful information dumps of the past few years," wrote Cyjax Intelligence Analyst Joe Wrieden. Despite the leak, TrickBot has continued its slew of attacks against Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia. Wrieden added that the TrickBot leaks offer insights into high-level cybercrime operations. "The threat we face today is often depicted as hundreds of individual groups, each with different tactics, techniques, and procedures vying for money and notoriety. From what we have seen, it appears this claim is highly exaggerated," he added.