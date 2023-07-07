BleepingComputer reports that a suspected high-ranking member of the French-speaking OPERA1ER cybercrime operation, also known as Common Raven, NX$M$, and DESKTOP Group, was confirmed by Interpol to have been arrested in Cote d'Ivoire in West Africa early last month following a joint law enforcement operation dubbed "Operation NERVONE" conducted with the U.S. Secret Service's Criminal Investigative Division, Group-IB, Booz Allen Hamilton DarkLabs, and telecommunications provider Orange.
More than 35 attacks around the world have been conducted by OPERA1ER between 2018 and 2022, enabling threat actors to amass $11 million to $30 million, findings from Orange and Group-IB revealed. OPERA1ER's attacks involve the distribution of spear-phishing emails to facilitate the deployment of BitRAT, AgentTesla, Netwire, and other initial-stage malware strains.
"Any attempt to investigate a sophisticated threat actor such as OPERA1ER, which stole millions from financial service companies and telecom providers across the world, requires a highly coordinated effort between public and private sector bodies. The success of Operation Nervone exemplifies the importance of threat data exchange, and thanks to our collaboration with INTERPOL, Orange-CERT-CC and private and public sector partners, we were collectively able to piece together the whole puzzle," said Group-IB CEO Dmitry Volkov.
All container terminal operations at the Port of Nagoya, which is the largest port in Japan, have been disrupted as a result of a July 4 ransomware attack against the Nagoya Port Unified Terminal System, which has since been claimed by the LockBit ransomware operation, reports SiliconAngle.
Windows systems are being targeted by the new Meduza Stealer malware with comprehensive data exfiltration capabilities and a sophisticated design that enables evasion of security software detection, The Hacker News reports.