Teens tied to Lapsus$ hacking group indicted in the UK

The Hacker News reports that the City of London Police has indicted two of the seven teens
suspected to be associated with the Lapsus$ hacking group
, who were apprehended two weeks ago.
The teens, aged 16 and 17, "have been charged with: three counts of unauthorized access to a computer with intent to impair the reliability of data; one count of fraud by false representation and one count of unauthorized access to a computer with intent to hinder access to data," according to London Police Detective Inspector Michael O'Sullivan.
The arrests came just before Lapsus$ claimed to have returned from a "vacation" to expose 70GB of data from Globant on Wednesday. Lapsus$ has already impacted several other technology companies prior to the Globant leak
, with the companies' source code exposed on the group's Telegram channel.
"In today's environment, threat actors favor using ransomware to encrypt data and systems and often extort victims for significant amounts of cryptocurrency in exchange for decryption keys, sometimes turning up the pressure with the threat of publishing stolen data. Lapsus$, however, is unusual in its approach – for this group, notoriety most often appears to be the goal, rather than financial gain," said Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42 threat intelligence team.