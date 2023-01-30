The International Criminal Court has been requested by Ukrainian officials to launch an investigation that would help consider Russian cyberattacks as war crimes, The Hill reports. Such a development comes after Ukraine Chief Digital Transformation Officer Victor Zhora said that the collection of evidence linking Russian cyberattacks to military operations is underway as the country seeks to charge Russia for the crimes. "When we observe the situation in cyberspace we notice some coordination between kinetic strikes and cyberattacks, and since the majority of kinetic attacks are organized against civilians being a direct act of war crime supportive actions in cyber can be considered as war crimes," said Zhora. Experts said that Ukraine's calls to prosecute Russia for cybercrimes could potentially be a game-changer. "News that Ukrainian officials are weighing cyberattacks as potential war crimes is reflective of how seriously governments are taking these growing and evolving threats," said iboss CEO and Chief Technology Officer Paul Martini.