Cybersecurity apprenticeship advanced by new bipartisan legislation

CyberScoop reports that increased support for creating, implementing, and expanding cybersecurity apprenticeship programs would be pushed by the new bipartisan Cyber Ready Workforce Act introduced by Sens. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

Under the bill, the U.S. Department of Labor would be tasked not only to provide grants for the establishment of such apprenticeship programs but also to lead the registration process with employers, provide assistance with training costs, and ensure coordination between employers and appropriate training providers. Such apprenticeship programs were noted by the legislation to offer technical instruction and industry certifications, including programs offered by Microsoft and CompTIA.

"Strengthening our cyber workforce is imperative to the national security of our nation. The Cyber Ready Workforce Act would expand apprenticeship programs to provide workers the skills they need to succeed and help ensure the United States remains a world leader in cybersecurity," said Blackburn.