Cybersecurity threat of API authorizations examined

Vulnerabilities in API authorization have been named by Wallarm as the second greatest security risk facing APIs, emphasizing the ease of leveraging authorizations as backdoors as well as the urgent need to ensure authorization maintenance, reports SiliconAngle. "APIs are no longer just connectors; they're the valves that control the flow of data in an organization. Any leak, minor or major, can result in significant setbacks, from compliance failures to catastrophic data breaches," said Wallarm researchers. Meanwhile, mounting API security problems have prompted security software provider Cerbos to unveil its Cerbos Hub API managed authorization service, which would enable authorization policy monitoring across organizations' app infrastructure, as well as the simplification of policy testing and adoption efforts. "Once Cerbos Hub is implemented, developers can focus on the rest of their job without having to deal with every change in access control logic," said Cerbos co-founder and CEO Emre Baran.