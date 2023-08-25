SiliconAngle reports that online privacy solutions firm Cyrus Labs has been purchased by cybersecurity software provider Malwarebytes although details regarding the acquisition were not disclosed.
Malwarebytes noted that its acquisition of Cyrus, which provides cybersecurity expertise, device security, and account protection touted to bolster security visibility, would enable stronger user privacy through greater information control measures, as well as enhanced mobile privacy systems.
"We firmly believe that data privacy
is a human right. Hackers, trackers, location data and even browsing history are information that individuals should control. The innovative technology Cyrus has built will allow us to better advise our customers on the intersection of privacy and security while also providing us the tools to safeguard their personal data and online privacy," said Malwarebytes co-founder and CEO Marcin Kleczynski.
Meanwhile, Cyrus noted that the purchase deal makes it better fulfill its mission of ensuring wider access to malware protection solutions.