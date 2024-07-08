Data breach claims rejected by Shopify

Major e-commerce platform Shopify announced that none of its systems were breached following the claims of the 888 threat operation alleging the theft of the e-commerce giant's data, BleepingComputer reports.

Data supposedly from Shopify, which included individuals' names, Shopify IDs, email addresses, email subscription dates, mobile numbers, SMS subscription, and SMS subscription, order count, and total spent, was noted by the firm to have been stolen from a third-party app.

"Shopify systems have not experienced a security incident. The data loss reported was caused by a third-party app. The app developer intends to notify affected customers," said the company, which did not provide additional information regarding the compromised third-party app.

Shopify's disclosure comes nearly four years after nearly 200 of its merchants' customer transactional records were compromised by rogue support team members. Meanwhile, other organizations that had their data stolen or leaked by 888 include Unicef, Credit Suisse, Shell, Heineken, and Accenture India.