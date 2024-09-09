Data breach confirmed by Avis

BleepingComputer reports that major U.S. car rental company Avis had some of its customers' personal information compromised following a breach of a business application last month.

Despite immediately acting to block the infiltration of the targeted business application, attackers' access between Aug. 3 and Aug. 6 enabled the exfiltration of individuals' names and other sensitive details, which were not disclosed, according to breach notification letters filed by Avis with the Office of the California Attorney General. No further details regarding the intrusion's nature and extent were provided but Avis disclosed that several security measures have already been implemented since the breach, with the firm's security monitoring and controls under ongoing review. Meanwhile, impacted individuals who have been given a year's worth of free credit monitoring have been urged to be vigilant against identity theft and fraud threats. "You can do this by regularly reviewing and monitoring your account statements and credit history for any signs of unauthorized transactions or activity. You can contact the credit reporting agencies if you suspect any unauthorized activity," said Avis.