Data breach confirmed by Northern Minerals after BianLian leak

BleepingComputer reports that Australian heavy rare earths mining firm Northern Minerals has disclosed having its data stolen and exposed on the dark web following a cyberattack against its systems in late March.

Information compromised in the intrusion included Northern Minerals' corporate, financial, and operational data, as well as certain information on its current and former employees and shareholders, said the mining company in a filing with the Australian Securities Exchange.

Such a disclosure by Nothern Minerals comes after it had been added to the extortion page of the BianLian ransomware operation, which has already published all data purportedly stolen from the company, including operational information, research and development details, financial information, documents concerning Australian and foreign projects, employees' personal information, and shareholder and potential investor details, as well as the emails of the firm's chairman, executive director, and chief financial officer.