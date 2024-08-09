Data breach disclosed by ADT following leak

Major U.S. residential and small business building security provider ADT had some of its databases with limited customer information compromised following a cyberattack, reports BleepingComputer.

Infiltration of systems has enabled threat actors to exfiltrate customers' postal and email addresses, as well as their phone numbers, but there has been no evidence suggesting any compromise of home security systems, as well as customers' banking or credit card details, said ADT in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which did not detail the number of individuals affected by the incident. ADT's disclosure comes after data claimed to be stolen from ADT was exposed by the threat actor "netnsher" at the end of July. Information part of the data dump were 30,800 customer records that included not only customers' user IDs and emails but also their complete addresses and purchased products, according to netnsher. Such assertions by netnsher follow claims from another threat actor purporting the leak of ADT data exfiltrated between 2020 and 2023 as part of an unrelated breach.