Data breach disclosed by Keytronic following Black Basta leak

BleepingComputer reports that major U.S. printed circuit board assembly manufacturer Keytronic has admitted having its data compromised in a cyberattack in early May weeks after more than 500 GB of data purportedly stolen from the firm was exposed by the Black Basta ransomware gang.

Infiltration of Keytronic's systems on May 6 resulted in the exfiltration of personally identifiable information and other limited data, said the company in an updated filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which also noted the complete restoration of its operations after a two-week disruption of its facilities in the U.S. and Mexico.

Keytronic has not provided any information regarding its attackers in the updated SEC filing but Black Basta has claimed to exfiltrate 530 GB of data from the company, all of which have already been exposed, including corporate, finance, engineering, and human resources details.

Such a development comes after Black Basta was reported by the FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to have been behind the compromise of 500 organizations belonging to 12 of 16 critical infrastructure industries from April 2022 to May 2024.