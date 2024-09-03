Data breach hits CBIZ Benefits & Insurance Services

Almost 36,000 individuals had their information compromised following a data breach at major U.S. professional services firm CBIZ Benefits & Insurance Services in June, according to BleepingComputer.

Infiltration of certain CBIZ databases through the exploitation of a web page vulnerability enabled the theft of individuals' names, birth/death dates, Social Security numbers, contact details, retiree health information, and welfare plan details between June 2 and June 21, said the Ohio-based financial, insurance, and advisory services provider in a breach notification posted on its website. In personalized notices issued beginning last week, people confirmed to have been affected by the incident were advised by CBIZ to leverage the two years of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection service offered to them despite the lack of evidence suggesting any misuse of the compromised information. CBIZ also urged impacted individuals to consider fraud alerts on credit reports, as well as credit or security freezes.