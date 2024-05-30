Data breach hits computer hardware firm Cooler Master

Taiwanese computer hardware firm Cooler Master confirmed being impacted by a data breach following threat actor Ghostr's claims of having hacked the company's website on May 18, purportedly resulting in the theft of 103 GB of data, BleepingComputer reports.

Such a compromise involved the infiltration of a Cooler Master front-facing website, enabling the exfiltration of the firm's corporate, vendor, inventory, sales, warranty, and human resources information, as well as the personal and financial information of more than 500,000 members of its Fanzone site used for product warranty registration and contact support, according to Ghostr. Some of the files allegedly stolen from Cooler Master have already been posted by the threat actor as comma-separated values files, one of which had nearly a thousand customer support tickets and RMA requests.

While such exposed information has already been confirmed to be legitimate, BleepingComputer has not yet found evidence proving the compromise of credit card details.