Data breach impacts Everbridge corporate systems

U.S. enterprise risk intelligence and crisis management software provider Everbridge confirmed having its corporate systems breached following an attack leveraging information obtained from a previous phishing campaign against its employees, according to BleepingComputer.

Infiltration of such systems on May 21 enabled attackers to compromise some of the firm's business-related data, including admin user instances, Everbridge service subscriptions, and enabled access methods, said Everbridge, which counts the U.S. Army, Australia, and Norway among its more than 6,500 clients around the world.

While Everbridge Vice President of Corporate Communications Jeff Young downplayed ransomware incidence, the company was noted by a source close to the matter to have had its customers' data exposed as a result of the breach. Such an incident has also prompted Everbridge to mandate multi-factor authentication across all accounts by Monday.

"If your organization supports Single Sign-On (SSO), we strongly recommend you enable SSO for your Everbridge login as soon as possible," said Everbridge.