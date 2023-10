Seiko has confirmed that nearly 60,000 items of personal data from the systems of its business units compromised following an ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware attack in August, according to The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Aside from exfiltrating customer information from Seiko Watch Corporation, ALPHV/BlackCat attackers were also able to steal details belonging to business partners dealing with Seiko Group Corporation, Seiko Instruments Inc., and SWC, said the Japanese watchmaker. Individuals seeking jobs at SGC and/or SWC, as well as current and former SGC employees, also had their personal information stolen as a result of the ransomware attack. "We have begun reaching out to each of the affected parties individually, and if any further leaks are discovered, we will, to the best of our ability, continue to respond to each affected party on an individual basis," said Seiko. Such a development comes a week after fellow Japanese watchmaker Casio disclosed a breach impacting a software subsidiary earlier this month.