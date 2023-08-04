Both data breaches and government and public sector-targeted cyberattacks have significantly increased during the second quarter of 2023, reports ZDNET.
Data breaches around the world rose by 2.6 times between the first and second quarters, with the 110.8 million breached user accounts from April to June representing a 156% increase over the first quarter, according to a Surfshark report. North America was most impacted by data breaches, with 45% of the breached user accounts attributed to the U.S.
Meanwhile, a report by BlackBerry revealed that government agencies and other members of the public sector experienced a 40% increase in cyberattacks from March to May but healthcare and financial services were most targeted by attacks.
"With limited resources and immature cyber defense programs, [governments and public services organizations] are struggling to defend against the double-pronged threat of both nation states and cybercriminals," said BlackBerry Vice President of Threat Research and Intelligence Ismael Valenzuela.
The plan calls for the agency to focus its efforts on raising the bar for adversaries to threaten U.S. and allied networks, promote strong security practices among partners and treat cybersecurity as a basic safety issue.
Even though industrial control system vulnerabilities reported to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency declined from 681 during the first half of 2022 to 670 during the first half of 2023, the rate of unfixed ICS flaws rose from 13% to about 34% during the same period, according to The Hacker News.
Industrial ransomware attacks spike SecurityWeek reports that industrial organizations and infrastructure have experienced two times more ransomware attacks during the second quarter of 2023, compared with the same period last year that coincided with the dismantling of the Conti ransomware operation.