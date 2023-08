Both data breaches and government and public sector-targeted cyberattacks have significantly increased during the second quarter of 2023, reports ZDNET . Data breaches around the world rose by 2.6 times between the first and second quarters, with the 110.8 million breached user accounts from April to June representing a 156% increase over the first quarter, according to a Surfshark report. North America was most impacted by data breaches, with 45% of the breached user accounts attributed to the U.S. Meanwhile, a report by BlackBerry revealed that government agencies and other members of the public sector experienced a 40% increase in cyberattacks from March to May but healthcare and financial services were most targeted by attacks. "With limited resources and immature cyber defense programs, [governments and public services organizations] are struggling to defend against the double-pronged threat of both nation states and cybercriminals," said BlackBerry Vice President of Threat Research and Intelligence Ismael Valenzuela.