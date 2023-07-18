Millions of emails intended for members of the U.S. military have been inadvertently sent to Mali-based email accounts for more than a decade as a result of a domain name typo, with misdirected emails reaching 117,000 in January alone, reports The Verge. Many of the emails mistakenly sent to Mali's .ml domain rather than the military's .mil domain include identity document details, medical records, military base photos, naval inspection reports, tax records, military bases staff lists, and others, said Dutch entrepreneur and Mali domain manager Johannes Zuurbier to Financial Times. Zuurbier added that he was also able to intercept emails related to U.S. intelligence. Moreover, all misdirected emails could be accessed by Mali, where Russian paramilitary operation Wagner Group has formed a presence. "The Department of Defense is aware of this issue and takes all unauthorized disclosures of Controlled National Security Information or Controlled Unclassified Information seriously," said a Defense Department spokesperson Tim Gorman.