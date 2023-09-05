Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, or BaFin, had its website impacted by an ongoing distributed denial-of-service attack that commenced on Friday, according to BleepingComputer. Such an attack has prompted the immediate implementation of necessary security measures, including the temporary takedown of BaFin's public website, said Germany's financial regulatory authority. With the public website offline, access to consumer and regulatory information, a database of registered firms and public tenders, and a violation reporting platform for whistleblowers has been unavailable, added BaFin, which also emphasized that none of its other systems have been disrupted by the incident and that efforts to restore the website are already underway. While uncertainties regarding the identity of threat actors behind the DDoS intrusion against BaFin remain, pro-Russian hacktivists may have perpetrated the incident due to the financial and military support shown by Germany towards Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.