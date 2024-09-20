Data Security, Breach and attack simulation

Dell claimed to be breached, over 10K employee records exposed

Hackread reports that Dell had 10,863 employee records claimed to have been compromised by the threat actor "grep" following a cyberattack earlier this month.

Information leaked by grep on BreachForums included Dell employees' full names, IDs, active status, department numbers, and internal identifiers, as well as two email addresses with the "dell.com" domain but no plain text credentials or personally identifiable information, an analysis from the Hackread research team showed. Such an incident, which has not yet been confirmed by Dell, was noted by SlashNext Email Security Field Chief Technology Officer Stephen Kowski to emphasize the persistence of security issues even in tech firms, as well as the heightened risk of phishing or social engineering attack victimization among those whose data had been impacted, which should prompt immediate adoption of sophisticated threat detection systems and other security measures. "Timely incident response and transparent communication with affected individuals are also essential in mitigating the potential fallout from such breaches," said Kowski.

