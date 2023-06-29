Threat actors were able to completely exploit 43% of compromised mobile devices in 2022, which is a 187% increase from 2021, as 80% of phishing sites were found to be targeted at mobile or both mobile and desktop platforms, according to SiliconAngle. Mobile malware strains have exceeded 920,000 in 2022, which is 51% higher than in the previous year, amid the increased prevalence of mobile security vulnerabilities, with Android devices having a 138% year-over-year rise in flaws, and Apple devices associated with 80% of all actively exploited zero-days, a Zimperium report showed. Researchers also found that most devices impacted by spyware were located in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Increasingly prevalent mobile phishing attacks should prompt organizations to combine human threat intelligence with their threat detection and response capabilities, said Hoxhunt Oy co-founder and CEO Mika Aalto. "A good human risk management platform will help chief information security officers train the workforce as individuals at scale until they instinctively recognize and report phishing attacks," Aalto added.