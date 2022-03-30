Zimperium to be purchased in $525M deal

SiliconAngle reports that mobile cybersecurity startup Zimperium is set to be acquired for nearly $525 million by Liberty Strategic Capital, which was founded by former US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who will serve as the chair of the Zimperium board.
Zimperium has worked on offering companies cybersecurity software aimed at protecting their employees' mobile devices from attempted hacking incidents, with the zIPS software product leveraging machine learning to identify malware and other cybersecurity threats impacting workers' handsets. Moreover, the startup's MAPS mobile development tool suite allows mobile app code scanning to determine not only vulnerabilities but also hacking attempts by various threat actors. Organizations could also leverage MPS to curb encryption key extraction.
"There’s no question that the world is going mobile. And as that happens, modern operating systems like Android and iOS are playing a more prominent role powering the devices people use in their personal and professional lives. But what many people don’t realize is that protecting these devices is much different from protecting traditional endpoints and requires a new approach," said Zimperium CEO Shridhar Mittal.
