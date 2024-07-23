DigitalStress DDoS-for-hire operation dismantled

Operations of DigitalStress, the world's most prolific DDoS-for-hire platform or booter service, have been dismantled following an international law enforcement crackdown led by the UK's National Crime Agency earlier this month, reports The Register.

Aside from the disruption of DigitalStress' website, the law enforcement sting — which also involved the FBI and the Police Service of Northern Ireland — also resulted in the arrest of a suspected administrator, according to the NCA. "Booter services are an attractive entry-level cyber crime, allowing individuals with little technical ability to commit cyber offenses with ease. Anyone using these services while our mirror site was in place has now made themselves known to law enforcement agencies around the world," said NCA National Cyber Crime Unit Head Paul Foster. Such an operation comes after suspected members of the NoName057(16) hacktivist group involved in the DDoSia platform used in attacks against NATO member countries were arrested by the Spanish police.