Dozen Kaspersky execs face US sanctions

Following the prohibition of Kaspersky software sales in the U.S. over ties with Russia, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control added 12 executives from cybersecurity vendor Kaspersky — including Deputy CEO of Strategy and Economics Daniil Sergeyevich Borshchev and Vice President and Director of Future Technologies Andrey Petrovich Dukhvalov — to the Specially Designated Nationals list, CRN reports.

No sanctions have been imposed on Kaspersky and its founder and CEO Eugene Kaspersky. Such an action "underscores our commitment to ensure the integrity of our cyber domain and to protect our citizens against malicious cyber threats," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson. On the other hand, such sanctions have been derided by Kaspersky to be "unjustified and baseless," emphasizing that none of the sanctioned individuals are connected to Russian intelligence and military authorities. "Kaspersky has implemented significant transparency measures that are unmatched by any of its cybersecurity industry peers to demonstrate its enduring commitment to integrity and trustworthiness," said the firm.