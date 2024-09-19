Dr. Web resumes operations after cyberattack prompted server takedowns

Operations of Russian anti-malware firm Dr. Web have been restored after having all of its servers taken down as a result of a cyberattack against its IT infrastructure over the weekend, according to BleepingComputer.

No Dr. Web customers have been compromised due to the incident, noted the company, which also disclosed the resumption of virus database updates on Tuesday, just a day after disconnecting all its servers due to the intrusion. "To analyse and eliminate the incident's consequences, we implemented a series of measures, including the use of Dr.Web FixIt! for Linux. The gathered data allowed our security experts to successfully isolate the threat and ensure that our customers remained unaffected by it," said Dr. Web. Such an incident comes after Russian cybersecurity firm Avanpost had nearly 400 GB of data claimed to be stolen by pro-Ukrainian hacking operation Cyber Anarchy Squad.