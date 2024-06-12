Driver behavior data gathering, sale shut down by Verisk

U.S. multinational data broker Verisk has taken down its offering that provides reports based on driver behavior patterns received from automakers that are then sold to insurers months after General Motors was exposed for selling such information, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Other manufacturers from which Verisk received its data include Honda and Hyundai.

"Please note that Verisk no longer receives this data from these automakers to generate Reports and also no longer provides Reports to insurers," said the data broker in a statement to Privacy4Cars.

Such a development has not led to similar action from LexisNexis Risk Solutions, which is still peddling its driver behavior data product to insurers. While LexisNexis Risk Solutions has not provided any comment regarding Verisk's move, LexisNexis Global Data Protection Officer Rick Gardner previously emphasized the company's commitment to responsible data use and transparency.