Dropper malware ecosystem taken down by international operation

More than 100 malware servers leveraged to deploy the IcedID, Trickbot, Pikabot, Smokeloader, Bumblebee, and SystemBC payloads have been disrupted, while 2,000 domains have been sequestered as part of the international law enforcement effort Operation Endgame, which has been touted to be the biggest anti-botnet and dropper malware operation, CyberScoop reports.

Operation Endgame, which involved law enforcement agencies from the U.S., Denmark, France, Germany, Portugal, Ukraine, the Netherlands, and the UK, also resulted in arrests in Armenia and Ukraine, as well as the identification of a suspect who earned almost €70 million from the scheme, with the participating agencies also warning other cybercriminals part of the dropper ecosystem of further takedowns.

Meanwhile, Have I Been Pwned? has been provided access to nearly 16.5 million email addresses and 13.5 million unique passwords compromised by the malware attacks. Such an operation was noted by FBI Director Christopher Wray to be part of the agency's continued commitment to combat cybersecurity threats.