EC-Council commits $15M cybersecurity education grant

New Mexico-based cyber certification organization EC-Council was noted by U.S. National Cyber Director Harry Coker Jr., to have offered $15 million in cybersecurity education scholarships to more than 50,000 students as part of efforts to bolster the cyber workforce, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

EC-Council would be distributing $8 million of the pledge to schools and U.S. military families as part of scholarships for the organization's "Essential Series" programs, while the remainder will be given to Certified Cybersecurity Technician certification program enrollees, noted EC-Council Director of Academics Wesley Alvarez, who added that scholarships could be applied at any secondary or post-secondary level U.S. education organization or directly at the council. "This pledge will enhance accessibility to cybersecurity careers through the academic community and train the next generation of ethical hackers, which is crucial for safeguarding against cyber threats," said EC-Council Group President Jay Bavisi.

