OpenAI's ChatGPT and other generative artificial intelligence technologies have been helping reduce the barrier of entry to cybercrime, with such services enabling accelerated development of malicious code and phishing messages, SiliconAngle reports. Ransomware operations and other malicious attacks could be facilitated by less sophisticated threat actors using AI tools, alongside initial access brokers and as-a-service products, according to a Cybersixgill report, which predicted a significant increase in AI-enabled cyberattacks in the coming years. The findings also showed the declining prevalence of credit card fraud, the persistent use of cryptocurrency in cyberattacks, and the growing utilization of encrypted messaging platforms among threat actors. More cybercrime operations have been leveraging encrypted messaging tools for collaborations and cyberattack deployments, said the report. "Proactive attack surface management informed by real-time [cyber threat intelligence] from the deep, dark and clear web is now of paramount importance and will be a critical cyber defense weapon in the months and years to come," said Cybersixgill Security Strategist Delilah Schwartz.