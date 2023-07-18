Artificial intelligence has been noted by Providence Health & Services Chief Information Security Officer Adam Zoller to be crucial in strengthening healthcare organizations' incident response efforts, VentureBeat reports. Healthcare organizations should leverage the best possible tools and data in crafting their incident response plans, which should always be current and included in their respective playbooks, said Zoller at VentureBeat Transform 2023. Zoller also urged the implementation of a shift-left approach to address security deficiencies as well as consider self-healing software in bolstering their security endpoints. "I think the future is self-healing software; the future is applying these models to our code bases to discover vulnerabilities and fix them before our attackers can find them. Because I can tell you, as a human running a human team, we are not equipped to operate at the velocity of what our attackers are going to bring to us in the next two to three years," Zoller said.