Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., have introduced the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act in the Senate in an effort to bolster quantum computing preparedness among federal agencies, following the legislation's passage in the House last month, according to SecurityWeek. Federal agencies would be required by the bill to transition their IT systems to post-quantum cryptography, with the Office of Management and Budget providing guidance for one year following the release of National Institute of Standards and Technology post-quantum cryptography standards. The OMB will also be mandated to report to Congress federal agencies' progress in post-quantum cryptography migration, as well as the risks, defenses, and spending needed for the process. Google, Quantinuum, and IBM have expressed support for the bill. "Quantum computing will provide for huge advances in computing power, but it will also create new cybersecurity challenges. This bipartisan legislation will require the government to inventory its cryptographic systems, determine which are most at risk from quantum computing, and upgrade those systems accordingly. I urge my colleagues to join us in supporting this legislation," said Portman.