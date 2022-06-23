A Series A funding round has pulled in $23 million for cybersecurity startup RevealSecurity, according to SiliconAngle
.
RevealSecurity, which has an artificial intelligence platform for bolstering enterprises' protection against insider threats
, will be allocating the new investment toward expanding its global presence and product development.
Organizations leveraging RevealSecurity's platform including Integrity Software, CLAL Credit Insurance Ltd., Corvallis S.p.A., Poste Italiane S.p.A., and Aditinet Consulting S.p.A. not only gain the capability to identify permission exploitation by authenticated users or impersonators, but also avoid false alerts owing to the platform's reliance on a combination of user-journey analytics and a clustering engine, instead of application-specific rules alone.
"The detection of insider threats in business processes has always been an unsolved challenge for enterprise chief information security officers and risk officers. RevealSecurity provides an insider threat solution for business processes that actually works with an unprecedented signal-to-noise ratio," said RevealSecurity co-founder and CEO Doron Hendler.