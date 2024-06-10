EU political parties under hacktivist DDoS intrusions

BleepingComputer reports that numerous distributed denial-of-service attacks have been deployed by hacktivist operations against European political parties amid the European Parliament election season.

At least three political party- and election-related websites in the Netherlands have already been subjected to DDoS attacks on June 5 and 6, one of which reached up to 115 million requests per hour and another peaked at 44 million requests per hour, a report from Cloudflare, which was able to thwart the intrusions, showed.

Both DDoS attacks have been claimed by the HackNeT — a hacktivist group unrelated to the Sandworm-linked XAKNET operation — which alleged the victims to be right-wing nationalist parties Forum for Democracy, or FvD, and Party for Freedom, or PVV.

Such incidents come days after Germany's anti-Russia Christian Democratic Union network was reported by the country's Federal Ministry of the Interior and Home Affairs to have been targeted by a significant cyberattack.