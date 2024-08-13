Evolution Mining’s IT systems disrupted by ransomware attack

Major Australian gold producer Evolution Mining has disclosed having its IT systems impacted by a ransomware attack on Aug. 8, which has already been contained, according to BleepingComputer.

Additional details regarding potential data compromise resulting from the attack — which has not yet been claimed by any ransomware operation — were not provided by Evolution Mining, which emphasized that its operations were not disrupted by the intrusion, suggesting that none of its systems were encrypted. Such an intrusion against Evolution Mining, which has already been reported to the Australian Cyber Security Centre, comes months after Australian heavy rare earths mining firm Northern Minerals reported having its data exfiltrated and exposed following a BianLian ransomware attack. Included in the leak conducted by BianLian were Northern Minerals' financial details, operational data, research and development details, employees' personal information, shareholder data, and executives' email archives.