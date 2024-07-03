Evolve Bank breach impacts Yieldstreet

U.S. alternative investment platform Yieldstreet disclosed the compromise of some of its customers' data as a result of the LockBit ransomware attack against Evolve Bank & Trust, TechCrunch reports.

Additional details regarding the extent of the incident and the types of stolen customer data were not provided but Yieldstreet spokesperson Clare Burrows noted that all individuals whose information may have been stolen were already informed regarding the breach and urged to adhere to cybersecurity best practices.

Meanwhile, other fintech companies, including Branch, Yotta, Bitfinex, Nomad, and BrightSide, as well as cryptocurrency service firm Juno, were noted by reporter Jason Mikula to have also been affected by the Evolve breach. Such reported impact is already being investigated by Branch, which emphasized that its platform and mobile app continue to be secured.

On the other hand, Nomad confirmed impact from the breach of Evolve, with which it cut ties last year, but stressed the security of its accounts. The development come after fintech companies Affirm, EarnIn, Melio, Marqeta, Wise, and Mercury disclosed being affected by the incident.