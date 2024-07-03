Data Security, Breach, Privacy

Evolve Bank breach impacts Yieldstreet

Close-up of female hands using mobile phone and holding credit card

Mobile online banking concept. (Adobe Stock Images)

U.S. alternative investment platform Yieldstreet disclosed the compromise of some of its customers' data as a result of the LockBit ransomware attack against Evolve Bank & Trust, TechCrunch reports.

Additional details regarding the extent of the incident and the types of stolen customer data were not provided but Yieldstreet spokesperson Clare Burrows noted that all individuals whose information may have been stolen were already informed regarding the breach and urged to adhere to cybersecurity best practices.

Meanwhile, other fintech companies, including Branch, Yotta, Bitfinex, Nomad, and BrightSide, as well as cryptocurrency service firm Juno, were noted by reporter Jason Mikula to have also been affected by the Evolve breach. Such reported impact is already being investigated by Branch, which emphasized that its platform and mobile app continue to be secured.

On the other hand, Nomad confirmed impact from the breach of Evolve, with which it cut ties last year, but stressed the security of its accounts. The development come after fintech companies Affirm, EarnIn, Melio, Marqeta, Wise, and Mercury disclosed being affected by the incident.

Related

LockBit attack disrupts largest Croatian hospital

Croatia's University Hospital Centre Zagreb or KBC Zagreb, which is the country's largest hospital, had its IT systems taken down for a day and its emergency and radiological services disrupted following a cyberattack admitted by the LockBit ransomware operation, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Toll of Prudential Financial hack exceeds 2.5M

Major U.S. life insurance provider Prudential Financial had data from more than 2.556 million individuals compromised in an early February systems breach claimed by the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware operation, which has already shut down operations following the theft of ransom from an affiliate that targeted Change Healthcare, according to BleepingComputer.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.