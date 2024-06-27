Evolve Bank, not Fed, attacked by LockBit

BleepingComputer reports that only U.S banking-as-a-service provider Evolve Bank & Trust was noted by cyber threat monitoring firm HackManac to have been impacted by an attack claimed by the LockBit ransomware operation to have resulted in the compromise of 33 TB of files from the Federal Reserve Board's systems.

Such an intrusion has already been admitted by Evolve, which also confirmed the leak of the stolen data. "Evolve has engaged the appropriate law enforcement authorities to aid in our investigation and response efforts. This incident has been contained, and there is no ongoing threat," said an Evolve spokesperson. Such false claims by LockBit were regarded by AzAl Security to be a "desperate bid for relevance" following the group's disruption by an international law enforcement operation earlier this year. "This is a clear sign of his continued fall from grace within the Russian ransomware scene. By claiming to have compromised the U.S. Federal Reserve, LockBitSupp makes a bold move aimed at duping new affiliates into believing the operation is still active and powerful," said AzAl Security in a post on X, formerly Twitter.