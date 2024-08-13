Ewon Cosy+ vulnerabilities could be targeted in root access attacks

Threat actors could leverage half a dozen security flaws in the industrial remote access solution Ewon Cosy+ to obtain root privileges and enable further compromise through encrypted firmware file and password decryption, as well as VPN session hijacking, according to The Hacker News.

Most serious of the identified vulnerabilities was the high-severity flaw CVE-2024-33892, which could be exploited to enable cookie-based information exposure, an analysis from SySS GmbH researchers presented at this year's DEF CON security conference revealed. Four of the other flaws, tracked from CVE-2024-33893 to CVE-2024-33896, were of low to medium severity, while the final bug, tracked as CVE-2024-33897, which could be leveraged to prompt an availability issue has not yet been given a severity rating. "An unauthenticated attacker can gain root access to the Cosy+ by combining the found vulnerabilities and e.g., waiting for an admin user to log in to the device," said researcher Moritz Abrell.