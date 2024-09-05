Expanded data theft integrated in rebranded Rage Stealer malware

Hackread reports that the notorious Rage Stealer malware had its information-stealing capabilities enhanced further with the integration of a Telegram bot API as part of its rebrand to Angry Stealer.

Aside from leveraging Telegram bot API to facilitate stealthier exfiltration of targeted devices' sensitive and personal data, including online login credentials, cryptocurrency wallet details, banking information, and browsing history, Angry Stealer has also been enhanced with the "MotherRussia.exe" payload, which could enable further malicious activity, according to a Cyfirma report. Organizations have been urged to defend their systems from such an infostealer threat by ensuring up-to-date software and applications, as well as implementing multi-factor authentication and complex passwords. "The recent emergence of Angry Stealer, a sophisticated info-stealer exploiting the Telegram API, underscores the critical need for robust API security measures. API drift, the divergence between an API's expected and actual behavior, plays a significant role in these vulnerabilities," said APIContext co-founder and CEO Mayur Upadhyaya.