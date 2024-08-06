Cloud Security, Encryption, Governance, Risk and Compliance

Expanded Key Insight by Fortanix bolsters cryptographic security

matching keys made of circuits

(Adobe Stock)

Fortanix announced that it has expanded the capabilities of its Key Insight solution for enhanced cryptographic security across hybrid environments, reports SiliconAngle.

The expansion enables organizations to discover, evaluate, and remediate fragmented cryptographic security risks by scanning databases and storage to locate encryption keys and data services, whether on-premises or in hybrid environments. This is especially critical for enterprises in heavily regulated sectors such as telecommunications, healthcare, and financial services that are often required to encrypt sensitive data for government compliance. Key Insight addresses the challenges of tracking encryption keys and cryptographic applications across multiple environments.

"As data encryption becomes so dispersed, security and compliance teams have no insight into where they apply cryptography and how well their sensitive data is protected," said Fortanix Vice President of products Anuj Jaiswal.

 Fortanix claims it is the first product to offer such capabilities across hybrid multicloud environments, providing a single platform for managing an organization's cryptographic security posture. Additional features include federated authentication for improved access control and the ability simplify audits and immediately gain insights into the most at-risk data services.

