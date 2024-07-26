Extensive spyware compromise revealed by Spytech breach

TechCrunch reports that more than 10,000 Windows PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, and Android devices around the world were found to have been compromised with the Realtime-Spy and SpyAgent surveillance tools since 2013 following the breach of Minnesota-based spyware developer Spytech.

Information exposed by the hacking incident revealed not only all devices infected with Spytech spyware, most of which were Windows PCs, but also their unencrypted activity logs, according to TechCrunch, which noted that victimization was most prevalent in the U.S. and Europe. Such a compromise was a surprise to Spytech CEO Nathan Polencheck, who was also observed to have installed spyware on one of his devices. "..[A]ll I can really say is that I am investigating everything and will take the appropriate actions," said Polencheck. Have I Been Pwned has already been updated to include the exposed data, which is said to impact 138,000 Spytech customers. Such a spyware breach comes after an attack against Michigan-based spyware firm pcTattletale, which resulted in its eventual shutdown.