FBI: Attempted Trump, Biden-Harris campaign hacks under probe

Investigation into attempted hack and leak attacks against the Trump and Biden-Harris campaigns was noted by the FBI to be underway, according to NBC News.

Such a development follows the Trump campaign's disclosure of having its files compromised by an Iranian hacking operation disclosed by Microsoft, as well as former President Donald Trump's ex-adviser Roger Stone's confirmation of an email hack. Similar attacks have been conducted against three staffers for the Biden-Harris campaign but an official for the Harris campaign stated that there have been no system breaches on their end. Despite ongoing efforts to look into the foreign interference attacks, such an investigation was noted by SentinelOne Chief Intelligence and Public Policy Officer Chris Krebs to be potentially hindered by Trump's lacking willingness to cooperate with federal authorities. "That, unfortunately, can impede — from a national security perspective — our understanding of the event and what's happening," said Krebs, who served as Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Director before being fired by Trump in 2020.