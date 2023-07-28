The FBI has been sought by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to launch an investigation into the cyberattack against Tampa General Hospital in May, which resulted in the compromise of data from 1.2 million patients, HealthITSecurity reports. While Tampa General was able to thwart encryption efforts, threat actors were able to exfiltrate patients' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, and health insurance details, as well as patient account and medical record numbers. Aside from pushing for a probe into the incident, Scott has called on the FBI to provide more information on how it coordinates with health systems to prevent compromise, as well as the process of investigating cyberattacks targeted at healthcare organizations. "Unfortunately, this was not the first cyberattack to target our health care institutions, nor is it likely to be the last unless we prioritize the investigation, arrest, and prosecution of these hackers," said Scott in a letter sent to FBI Director Christopher Wray.