Critical Infrastructure Security, Threat Intelligence

Feds: US election security not to be impacted by expected DDoS attacks

Share
Closeup of an American "I voted" sticker placed on a navy shirt.

(Adobe Stock)

Despite an expected deluge of distributed denial-of-service attacks aimed at the U.S. election infrastructure, such incidents were noted by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the FBI to not be a threat to election security and integrity, reports BleepingComputer.

Attackers could deploy DDoS attacks to disrupt voter look-up systems and unofficial results reporting but not compromise election processes and internal systems to prevent the casting of votes, noted CISA and the FBI in a joint advisory. "Threat actors may falsely claim that DDoS attacks are indicative of a compromise related to the elections process as they seek to undermine confidence in U.S. elections. In recent years, DDoS attacks have been a popular tactic used by hacktivists and cyber criminals seeking to advance a social, political, or ideological cause," said the agencies, which urged voters to ensure official information sources and notify their local FBI field offices about DDoS incidents and other suspicious activity against election systems.

Related

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.