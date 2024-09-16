Feds: US voter registration data breach claims false

Newly emergent claims of U.S. voter registration data compromise in cyberattacks have been refuted by the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to be part of threat actors' efforts to spread disinformation and erode public trust in U.S. democratic entities ahead of the upcoming presidential polls, BleepingComputer reports.

Aside from noting that a potential compromise of publicly available voter registration details would not affect the process or results of the upcoming election, both the FBI and CISA emphasized that there has been no indication of any intrusion that would impact electoral integrity. "The FBI and CISA have no information suggesting any cyberattack on U.S. election infrastructure has prevented an election from occurring, changed voter registration information, prevented an eligible voter from casting a ballot, compromised the integrity of any ballots cast, or disrupted the ability to count votes or transmit unofficial election results in a timely manner," said the feds, which recommended increased vigilance on social media posts and other messages providing dubious election security claims and visiting official state and local election sites.