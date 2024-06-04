Financial Business and Consumer Solutions breach toll exceeds 3.2M

BleepingComputer reports that more than 3.2 million individuals were noted to have had their data exfiltrated in the breach of U.S. nationally licensed debt collection agency Financial Business and Consumer Solutions in February, which is over a million higher than the figure initially reported by the firm to the Office of the Maine Attorney General in April.

No further details regarding the intrusion, which occurred on Valentine's Day, were provided by FBCS but an earlier filing noted the compromise of individuals' full names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, account information, and driver's license numbers or ID cards as a result of the incident.

Individuals newly added to the toll of the February breach have already been sent notices granting free credit monitoring and identity restoration services for two years.

Such an incident has also prompted FBCS to implement a new environment with more robust security defenses in a bid to better thwart cyberattacks.