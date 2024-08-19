Ransomware, Critical Infrastructure Security

Flint city services disrupted by ransomware attack

Share
Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Officials at the City of Flint in Michigan have reported the disruption of city services due to internal network and internet outages stemming from a ransomware attack since Aug. 14, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

While emergency and public health services, as well as public works activities, continue to be operational, the city's online and credit card systems have been taken down by the ransomware intrusion, noted officials, who are mulling continuous updates to an outage website amid continued uncertainty regarding the restoration of its systems and an ongoing investigation into possible data exfiltration. "We are working hard to resolve this issue and to minimize disruption for Flint residents," said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. Such a disclosure comes on the heels of ransomware attacks across Michigan, with separate attacks targeting various hospital systems and Northern Michigan's Traverse City this year.

Related

Cyberattack compromises Unicoin’s G-Suite account

Investigation into the incident revealed that G-Suite account infiltration was accompanied by discrepancies in corporate accounts, especially among accounting department employees and contractors, and potential access to corporate managers' accounts and email messages, as well as possible identity forgery of a former contractor.

Sweeping data breach admitted by National Public Data

Such records — which were initially leaked by USDoD in April — may have included individuals' names, Social Security numbers, phone numbers, email addresses, and mailing addresses that were potentially compromised in a network breach in late December, said NPD in a statement on its website.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.