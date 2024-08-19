Flint city services disrupted by ransomware attack

Officials at the City of Flint in Michigan have reported the disruption of city services due to internal network and internet outages stemming from a ransomware attack since Aug. 14, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

While emergency and public health services, as well as public works activities, continue to be operational, the city's online and credit card systems have been taken down by the ransomware intrusion, noted officials, who are mulling continuous updates to an outage website amid continued uncertainty regarding the restoration of its systems and an ongoing investigation into possible data exfiltration. "We are working hard to resolve this issue and to minimize disruption for Flint residents," said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. Such a disclosure comes on the heels of ransomware attacks across Michigan, with separate attacks targeting various hospital systems and Northern Michigan's Traverse City this year.